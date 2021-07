The push to bring in more truck drivers may be starting to yield results. In the June employment report released Friday morning by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, total jobs in truck transportation on a seasonally adjusted basis rose 6,400 jobs in June to 1,486,500 jobs. That figure in recent months has risen by only a small amount or in some cases declined, despite the help wanted signs, higher pay and sign-on bonuses in truck carriers all over the country.