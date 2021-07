Missouri’s Governor has signed a bill that could allow robots to deliver goods to your doorstep in Missouri. Another bill he signed will allow Missouri pharmacists to dispense HIV post-exposure drugs without a prescription. Parson has also signed legislation that allows car dealers to boost vehicle prices by as much as 300-dollars to pay for current administrative fees. The additional funding will be used to help pay for replacing the Missouri Department of Revenue’s outdated vehicle database used to title and renew drivers’ licenses and registrations.