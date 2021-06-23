Cancel
Festival

NOFX Announce 2021 U.S. Punk in Drublic Festivals

By Graham Hartmann
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NOFX have announced two Punk in Drublic festivals for 2021. The first will take place in Denver, Colo. on July 17, while the second is booked for Sept. 25 in Worcester, Mass. Punk, ska, hardcore and craft beer will welcome fans back from COVID gig hibernation thanks to NOFX frontman Fat Mike and his festival team. NOFX, Less Than Jake, Sick of It All, Get Dead, Potato Pirates and more will invade Denver, while NOFX, the Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Pennywise, Get Dead and more will fill out this fall’s fest in Worcester.

