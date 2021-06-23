Cancel
La Crosse, WI

WIAA track and field: Top teams, athletes to watch at this week's state championships

 9 days ago

Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse is the site for the WIAA boys and girls track and field state championships beginning Thursday and running through Saturday. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the structure of the meet, which has been a two-day event including all divisions. This season, boys and girls in each division will have a separate day of competition, beginning with Division 3 on Thursday. Division 2 follows on Friday and Division 1 on Saturday.

