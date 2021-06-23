WIAA track and field: Top teams, athletes to watch at this week's state championships
Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse is the site for the WIAA boys and girls track and field state championships beginning Thursday and running through Saturday. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the structure of the meet, which has been a two-day event including all divisions. This season, boys and girls in each division will have a separate day of competition, beginning with Division 3 on Thursday. Division 2 follows on Friday and Division 1 on Saturday.www.wisconsinrapidstribune.com