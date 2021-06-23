Cancel
Waterbury, CT

Man Nabbed For Knifepoint CT Gas Station Robbery, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 9 days ago
Jose “Macho” Rivera Photo Credit: Waterbury Police Department

A Connecticut man was arrested for allegedly holding a knife on a gas station clerk and demanding money.

The incident took place around 10:15 p.m., Tuesday, June 22, in Waterbury.

Police responded to the Irving Gas Station at 1405 East Main Street after a report of an armed robbery, said Waterbury PD Sgt. Robert Davis.

The cashier called in stating the business was robbed by a Hispanic man with a knife.

The suspect was identified as 41-year-old Jose “Macho” Rivera, of Waterbury, who pointed a knife at the cashier and threatened to stab the cashier while demanded the money from the register. The victim complied and also gave the suspect a cell phone, Davis said.

Officers received a description of the suspect and continued to canvas the area, as well as notifying other local businesses.

Around 5:30 a.m., a Waterbury Police sergeant patrolling the area of Hamilton Avenue spotted a man fitting the description of the robbery suspect in the area and after an investigation he was arrested.

Davis said Rivera stole approximately $300 from the register and an iPhone during the incident.

Rivera was charged with:

  • Robbery
  • Threatening
  • Two counts of larceny
  • Breach of peace

He was held on a $25,000 bond and is due in court on Wednesday, June 23.

Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

