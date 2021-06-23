BioWare Talks About Canceled Mass Effect Movie And Why A TV Adaption Would Work Better

Finally, there's a remastered edition of the original Mass Effect games which may be the single greatest video game trilogy ever made. Originally released from 2007 to 2012, the Mass Effect trilogy is arguably BioWare's magnum opus. Taking place in the distant future, the games focus on a human named Commander Shepard as they try to unite the various alien races of the galaxy against the invasion of a race of sentient machines known as the Reapers. Throughout the games, you make friends, enemies, encounter bizarre alien creatures, fall in love, discover horrific secrets, and ultimately decide the fate of the Milky Way Galaxy. While this remaster isn't perfect by any means, it's a great starting point for anyone who has yet to play the Mass Effect games and a fitting nostalgia trip for anyone who already has.