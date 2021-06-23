Cancel
BioWare Talks About Canceled Mass Effect Movie And Why A TV Adaption Would Work Better

By Liana Ruppert
Game Informer Online
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in October, we talked about how a possible Mass Effect adaptation would work better as a TV series rather than a movie. This conversation was sparked by a Mass Effect movie that has been held in limbo for years, only to be eventually scrapped. With the Mass Effect Legendary Edition bringing an entirely new wave of fans aboard the Normandy, BioWare's Mac Walters recently shed some light on the canceled movie adaptation and why a TV series format makes more sense.

