Brandi Levy, Mary Beth Tinker and the enduring triumphs of free speech | Mirald

Fox News Radio’s Guy Benson gave a passionate monologue discussing the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on LGBTQ adoptions. “What the Supreme Court decided nine to zero was a Catholic charity, for example, can continue to operate and do its important work. In a place like Philadelphia without having to sacrifice the tenets. Of what the church in this case teaches now, you know, if you’re a regular listener to this program, that I am openly gay. I’m in a same sex marriage. It’s conceivable that down the road, few options, you know, one of them could be adoption. So I had people ask me, well, what do you think of this? Aren’t you upset about this? I saw a quote from Don Lemon from CNN on his podcast and CNN tweeted this quote, out from their main account. Here’s what he said, and Don is openly gay. He says, I think adoption is something that should be handled by the state and I think the church should stay out of it. And my response to that on Twitter was this. And like a nine nothing Supreme Court, I don’t think the government should discriminate against religious adoption agencies and that people who wish to keep the church out of their adoption process can make that choice for their family without invalidating many other people’s faith based choices. That’s my view. I don’t think that gay rights are LGBTQ rights and religious liberty. Have to be mutually exclusive issues. I think in the culture wars and the era of polarization, maybe it’s seen that way by a lot of people, but not by me.”