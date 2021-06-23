Casa da Mangueira / Alan Chu

Art Hangar is an inspiring vacation house located in San Giovanni D’asso, Italy, designed in 2018 by Margarete Architetti. Connected to the adjacent Hangar J by stylistic and conceptual decisions that make it a project conceived in continuity, this residential space arises from the need to find a place for a living reality in the open and multifunctional dynamics of the production sites. The extreme freedom of the open space is contrasted by the presence of a compact volume, the night box, which dialogues with the structural guidelines of the industrial shed through a formal language dominated by slopes and facets. The living space, dominated by the colors of the old structure and by fixed furniture covered with strips of recovered bark, constantly opens to the surrounding landscape through large sliding windows that allow a glimpse of the long infinity pool designed to integrate and reflect the nature of the Sienese countryside.Inside, the shell of the night box appears as a white, extravagant exception, ready to open revealing the technological apparatus hidden in its shell. The underground room, once used as a workshop, becomes a small air-conditioned cellar for the most precious bottles and emerges on the surface with the faceted crystal counter. Head and tail of the night box host two bedrooms, with furnishings entirely made to measure in wood, connected by the long deck carpet of the showers that lead to the different bathroom and wellness areas. The glass segment generated by the facet of the box allows the view on the old concrete beams interrupting the ultra-contemporary total white of the master bedroom and, at night, signals the presence of guests outside, in the multifunctional area. The succession of the bathroom spaces can be interrupted by the closing of the tall sliding doors in frosted glass that isolate the different areas at will. The game of folds of the night box, necessary on the ceiling of the shower corridor, gives the opportunity to the architraves of the doors to “do the verse” to the ray of light that penetrates more or less intense at different times of the day from the ribbon window at the top.At the center of the path, the bathtub faces an opening on the intimate external corridor where the marble of the coatings comes out and bends becoming an open shower.The succession of the bathroom spaces can be interrupted by the closing of the tall sliding frosted glass that insulate from time to time at will the different areas. The game of folds of the night box, necessary on the ceiling of the shower corridor, gives the opportunity to the architraves of the doors to “do the verse” to the ray of light that penetrates more or less intense at different times of the day from the ribbon window at the top.