Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the birth of their daughter on Sunday 6 June, with the couple sharing that their second child was born on 4 June at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California.Along with the news of their growing family, the royal couple also revealed the sweet meaning behind their newborn’s name, which pays tribute to both Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry’s late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.According to the couple, they decided to name their daughter...