These are the Best 4K 120Hz TVs for Console Gaming: LG C1, Samsung QN90A, and more!
If you're planning to play games using the PlayStation 5 or the Xbox Series X, it's worth investing in a TV that can take full advantage of what these new consoles can offer. One of the key updates in both these consoles is support for 120fps gaming at 4K resolution. The last generation of Microsoft and Sony game consoles only supported up to 60fps. So it's important that if you really want to get the best gaming experience, you'll need a TV that supports HDMI 2.1 with [email protected] support.