New Xbox Cloud Upgrade Means Game Pass Games Will Look And Play Better

With over 300 games to choose from on Xbox Game Pass, it can be hard to know what to play. That decision is even more tricky when you’re trying to find a game that’s suitable for kids. A game that looks cute and cuddly going by its cover might actually be a horror game in disguise (see: Five Nights at Freddy’s), and something else that looks bold, cartoonish and colourful might have more bad language than you’re comfortable with your seven-year-old hearing (hello, Battletoads).