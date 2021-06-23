Cancel
New Xbox Cloud Upgrade Means Game Pass Games Will Look And Play Better

By Jason Guisao
Game Informer Online
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXbox’s cloud-gaming platform, Game Pass (and Ultimate), continue to bring a stream-lined experience to millions of gamers everyday. The monthly subscription is leagues ahead of most other cloud services out there because of its sheer number of readily available games to play as well as its monthly cycle of titles. Additionally, Microsoft is truly committing to Game Pass by bringing a bevy of its upcoming, highly-anticipated titles to the catalog on respective launch days. Another Xbox cloud update has gone live, affecting the visual and technical prowess of Game Pass titles.

