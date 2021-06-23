New Suicide Squad Trailer Shows Bloodsport’s Backstory

There was never any question whether James Gunn was up to the task of revitalizing the missed opportunity that was 2016’s Suicide Squad. If Guardians of the Galaxy proved anything it was that Gunn is the guy you want behind a film about a group of misfits banding together to save the day. The first trailer for Gunn’s The Suicide Squad hit and blew up the internet, from the giant Starfish to King Shark, there was something for everyone to gush about. Now we have the second trailer and PLENTY more to add to our list of reasons to get in line for a ticket. The trailer opens with a very clear depiction of why Amanda Waller is the lady you want in charge when something just has to get done. We also get some confirmation that Idris Elba’s Bloodsport will be the primary, or at least emotional, focus of the team when Waller convinces him to join by threatening his daughter.