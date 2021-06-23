Megyn Kelly Is Absolutely Fuming Over 'Racist' 'Ziwe' Episode

Jenny McCarthy was a co-host of The View from 2013 to 2014. And since her year on the show, she's made it clear that she didn't enjoy working there and had issues with some of her co-stars behind the scenes. McCarthy has said that she clashed the most with show creator and original host, Barbara Walters. In fact, their relationship was so strained that McCarthy used to hide to avoid running into her in the studio. To find out what the Masked Singer panelist remembers about working with Walters and why they didn't get along, read on.