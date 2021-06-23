Cancel
Megyn Kelly Is Absolutely Fuming Over 'Racist' 'Ziwe' Episode

By Stephanie Downs
Popculture
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMegyn Kelly has a bone to pick with the new Showtime series Ziwe. According to Vice, Kelly criticized the show, which features joke-filled segments and skits from comedian Ziwe Fumudoh, for a specific segment that was aired in the premiere episode. Kelly, a former Fox News anchor, shared a three-page letter that was originally written by Spence alumni Gabriella Baron, who criticized the fact that an episode of Ziwe was shown in her daughter's class.

