Mary Hollis Inboden Is a Standout in ‘Kevin Can F**k Himself’
Kevin Can F**k Himself has only debuted two episodes so far, and yet it’s managed to disrupt oh-so-many assumptions around marriage, sitcoms, and what it really means to be a supportive partner. This is largely due to Annie Murphy’s stunning performance as the smiling-through-the-rage Allison. Yet there’s another powerhouse lurking in the shadows of this twisted, meta series. Mary Hollis Inboden‘s Patty brilliantly skewers what it truly means to be “one of the boys.”decider.com