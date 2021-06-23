Mary Hollis Inboden Is a Standout in ‘Kevin Can F**k Himself’

‘Home Improvement’ alum Jonathan Taylor Thomas has been spotted for the first time in years. The former child star, who is now 39, was seen walking his dogs. Home Improvement alum Jonathan Taylor Thomas, 39, looked practically unrecognizable when he was seen walking his dogs in his first public sighting in almost a decade. The former child star, who rose to fame in the 90s, was seen vaping while taking his two pups for a walk in Hollywood on June 29 — see all the pics here. Jonathan cut a casual figure in a pair of jeans, a grey hoodie, and a blue baseball cap. He also donned a pair of sunglasses and wore a black protective face mask under his chin.