When faced with the embarrassment of having more than half of his Advisory Council on Diversity and Inclusion resign earlier this week, how did the Governor take it? He reacted in a completely racist way and dismissed all of their very legitimate concerns. He simply chalked it up to politics. In fact, if the remaining eight members were not state workers, we can be sure that more would have resigned. With Governor Sununu, it is sometimes hard to separate arrogance from racism, but the effect is the same.