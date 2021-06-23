Cancel
Dave Navarro’s New Art Collaboration Focuses on Mental Health

Cover picture for the article

Dave Navarro, a vocal survivor of depression for more than 40 years, is highlighting the conversation about mental illness and mental health through a new art collaboration with L.A. artist PADHiA. Together, they are creating fine art, street art and prints, under the name Duel Diagnosis. “When it comes to...

Dave Navarro, a guy who’s spent years shredding guitar with Jane’s Addiction and served as a judge on a tattoo reality competition, has probably one of the most wholesome hobbies a rock star could have: collecting cuckoo clocks. He began purchasing the timepieces in the Nineties, and on a recent Zoom call, one hangs not so conspicuously on the wall behind him, as he and the Los Angeles-based artist PADHiA discuss their latest artistic collaboration. It’s a piece that threads Navarro’s longtime passion with his and PADHiA’s mutual interest in using visual arts to explore issues of mental health and trauma. It is indeed a cuckoo clock, but one that stands 15 feet tall, with a dial that’s been cut open to serve as a door into an immersive world of Navarro and PADHiA’s making.
