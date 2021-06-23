No Rummage in the Ramp this summer, but pop-up sites will offer an alternative for donating and recycling items
Rummage in the Ramp had been a staple of Iowa City summers for more than a decade, providing people moving mid-summer, and others with unwanted items at home, a way of getting rid of furniture and other household goods without sending them to the landfill. But COVID-19 canceled last year’s rummage, and concerns over the course of the pandemic were still very much top-of-mind for the event’s organizers in February.littlevillagemag.com