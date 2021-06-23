Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa City, IA

No Rummage in the Ramp this summer, but pop-up sites will offer an alternative for donating and recycling items

By Paul Brennan
littlevillagemag.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRummage in the Ramp had been a staple of Iowa City summers for more than a decade, providing people moving mid-summer, and others with unwanted items at home, a way of getting rid of furniture and other household goods without sending them to the landfill. But COVID-19 canceled last year’s rummage, and concerns over the course of the pandemic were still very much top-of-mind for the event’s organizers in February.

littlevillagemag.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Iowa City, IA
Government
Iowa City, IA
Society
Local
Iowa Society
Johnson County, IA
Government
City
Iowa City, IA
Johnson County, IA
Society
Local
Iowa Government
County
Johnson County, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Hazardous Materials#Domestic Violence#Rummage#Iowa City Recycling#University Club#Ace Hardware Stores#The University Of Iowa#Dumpsters#House#Bluebird Diner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Recycling
Related
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Star U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for month after positive marijuana test, putting Olympics in doubt

Star sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has been suspended for one month after a testing positive for marijuana, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced Friday, putting her participation in the Tokyo Olympics in doubt. Shortly before the decision was announced, the 21-year-old Richardson took responsibility during an interview on "Today." "I know...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CNN

Richard Branson: 'I would love Jeff Bezos to come and see our flight off'

New York (CNN Business) — Richard Branson, the British billionaire and entrepreneur, announced late Thursday that he would attempt to go to space on July 11, just nine days before the world's richest man, Jeff Bezos, will make his own spaceflight. But even as he effectively cut ahead of Bezos, Branson dismissed the notion of it being a "race" and went so far as to invite his fellow billionaire to come watch.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...