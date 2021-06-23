Targeting calcium-related mechanotransduction in early OA

Chicken eggshell (ES) waste is a rich source of calcium carbonate (CaCO3); however, the potential of ES as dietary calcium (Ca) in old laying hens has not been explored. This study compared the effects of feeding limestone, cockle shell, oyster shell, fine ES, and coarse ES as the sole Ca source on production performance, egg quality, blood biochemical constituents, and tibia characteristics in old laying hens. A total of 450 ISA-Brown laying hens at 73 wk of age with similar egg production rate (EPR) were randomly assigned to 5 treatment groups (90 hens/group, 9 hens/replicate) for 7 wk. Dietary treatment groups comprised a corn-soybean meal based diet containing different Ca sources: (i) limestone (LS; < 2 mm and 2–4 mm mixed in the ratio of 3:7) as control, (ii) cockle shell (CS; 1–4 mm), (iii) oyster shell (OS; 3–16 mm), (iv) ES fine particles (ESF; < 1 mm), and (v) ES coarse particles (ESC; 3–5 mm). Results indicated that dietary inclusion of coarse ES particles significantly increased average egg weight (P < 0.001) and daily egg mass (P < 0.05), and decreased feed conversion ratio (P < 0.001) as compared with the other treatments. However, no significant differences in EPR, feed intake, cracked egg proportion, and mortality were observed among the dietary treatments (P > 0.05). Notably, the use of ESF led to a lower proportion of cracked eggs than ESC (P < 0.05). ESC fed hens produced the heaviest eggs whereas CS fed hens produced the lightest (P < 0.001); the particle size of ES also affected the egg weight (P < 0.05). The eggs from OS and ESC fed hens showed a greater albumen height in comparison to eggs from CS group (P < 0.05); but no significant difference was observed among the LS, OS, ESF, and ESC groups (P > 0.05). The yolk color was darker in the eggs of group ESF as compared with other dietary groups (P < 0.01). However, no significant effects on Haugh units and shell properties were observed among the treatments (P > 0.05). The blood biochemistry results were not affected by the dietary Ca (P > 0.05) except for lower levels of high-density lipoprotein percentage (HDL %) in OS and ESC fed hens (P < 0.05). The tibia characteristics including weight, length, width, and breaking strength did not differ among the dietary groups (P > 0.05). However, the ESC and OS fed hens showed higher tibia bone mineral density (BMD) than the other groups (P < 0.001). In conclusion, coarse ES as a sole Ca source had beneficial effects on the production performance, egg quality, and tibia BMD in old laying hens.