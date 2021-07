It is stating the obvious—but 2020 was a crazy and unprecedented year in many ways. The Covid-19 pandemic shut the world down and forced businesses to adapt quickly. The near instantaneous shift to a completely remote work-from-home business model enabled many businesses to continue operations, but it also required organizations to rethink how employees connect to and interact with applications and data, and the security implications of doing so from computers connected to consumer wireless routers communicating across the public internet.