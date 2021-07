Sites Target Communities Where Vaccination Rate Is Below State Average. All Sites Open for Walk-in Vaccinations on a First Come, First Served Basis. Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced nine new pop-up vaccination sites will open at or near early voting locations, focusing on areas where zip code data shows the vaccination rate is lower than the statewide average. These sites are made possible through partnerships with local governments and medical partners and are aimed to make the vaccine convenient and accessible in those areas most in need.