Denver, CO

Safety Improvement Project to Require Closure of South Parker Road

 13 days ago
Local Access to Businesses/Residences will be Maintained

Denver – Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure is continuing work to install an underpass along the High Line Canal Trail at South Parker Road and East Mississippi Avenue that will allow trail users to travel underneath this busy intersection and avoid conflicts with people in cars. The safety project is anticipated to be completed this fall.

This weekend, work on the new underpass will require crews to fully close northbound and southbound South Parker Road at East Mississippi Avenue beginning Friday, June 25, at 9 p.m., until Monday, June 28, at 5 a.m.

When the weekend work is complete, travel lanes will shift to the north side of Parker Road to allow crews to work on the south side of the street.

This weekend’s work area is indicated in green on the map image. Message boards are in place to alert drivers about the closure and detour signs will be posted. The public’s patience and cooperation during construction are greatly appreciated. All work is weather dependent and subject to change. For regular updates and more information on this project, please visit http://bit.ly/ParkerandMissUnderpass

Denver , officially the City and County of Denver, is the capital and most populous city of the U.S. State of Colorado. Denver is located in the South Platte River Valley on the western edge of the High Plains just east of the Front Range of the Rocky Mountains. With an estimated population of 727,211 in 2019, Denver is the 19th-most populous city in the United States, the fifth-most populous state capital, and the most populous city located in the Mountain states. The 105th meridian west of Greenwich, the longitudinal reference for the Mountain Time Zone, passes directly through Denver Union Station.

