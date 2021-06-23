Safety Improvement Project to Require Closure of South Parker Road

Local Access to Businesses/Residences will be Maintained

Denver – Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure is continuing work to install an underpass along the High Line Canal Trail at South Parker Road and East Mississippi Avenue that will allow trail users to travel underneath this busy intersection and avoid conflicts with people in cars. The safety project is anticipated to be completed this fall.

This weekend, work on the new underpass will require crews to fully close northbound and southbound South Parker Road at East Mississippi Avenue beginning Friday, June 25, at 9 p.m., until Monday, June 28, at 5 a.m.

When the weekend work is complete, travel lanes will shift to the north side of Parker Road to allow crews to work on the south side of the street.

This weekend’s work area is indicated in green on the map image. Message boards are in place to alert drivers about the closure and detour signs will be posted. The public’s patience and cooperation during construction are greatly appreciated. All work is weather dependent and subject to change. For regular updates and more information on this project, please visit http://bit.ly/ParkerandMissUnderpass