NASCAR driver Kyle Larson was so close to pulling off his fifth Cup Series win in a row before a flat tire threw that right out the window. It was Alex Bowman who ultimately came away as the winner at Saturday’s Pocono Organics 325. It will go down as a victory for Bowman, the driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE for Hendrick Motorsports, but it’s one where he knows was a little lucky. His own Hendrick Motorsports teammate, Kyle Larson, had the race completely in hand and was nearing the final turn when he suffered a flat tire causing him to go into the wall.