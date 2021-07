One common dilemma that business owners face is whether or not to expand and when is the right time to go about it. Some worry that if they expand too early, they might not be able to keep up with their clients’ demands, while others contemplate that they may no longer have any clients left if they decide not to expand since their competitors have already taken the lead. There is no hard and fast rule on when you need to expand, but there are some aspects that you need to consider to ensure that your business will succeed.