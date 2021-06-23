Cancel
New York City, NY

Major banks to require vaccinations for employees returning to the office

By Ken Sweet
Chicago Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Wall Street’s big investment banks are sending a message to their employees this summer: Get back into the office, and bring your vaccination card. New York-based Morgan Stanley said this week that all employees will be required to attest to their vaccination status. Those are not vaccinated will be required to work remotely, which could potentially put their jobs at risk, since the bank’s top executives have said they everyone back in the office by September.

