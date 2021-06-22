Cancel
Maddie Ross Gets Revenge in Video for New Post-Breakup Tune “Ears Bunny”

By Kim March
floodmagazine.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven after watching Maddie Ross suddenly burst onto the scene in 2019 with her uniquely earnest collection of queer-love rock songs, nothing quite prepares you for the fire-and-brimstone edge of her latest single, the post-breakup, riff-heavy “Ears Bunny.” What starts as a minimal—albeit cheeky—synth-pop number erupts into a guitar-heavy chorus recalling the pop/hard-rock dynamic of Sleigh Bells with Ross’ vocal delivery landing somewhere between the recent vengeful output of illuminati hotties and dollar sign–era Kesha.

