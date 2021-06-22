Maddie Ross Gets Revenge in Video for New Post-Breakup Tune “Ears Bunny”

The story goes that Cologne-based heavy rockers Phiasco blew their whole pressing budget for their next record, Kessel, on the video premiering below for “Lucky Loop.” Whether that’s true or a goof, I of course have no idea, but it’s a good story to tell either way. The German four-piece were last heard from with 2016’s Vieh (review here), which was their debut, and so they’re nothing if not due. “Lucky Loop” finds their fuzz tones and straight-up vibe in check, and the clip is legitimately entertaining, involving time travel, homebrewing/bootlegging, missing a gig they would’ve played to two fans, and so on. I didn’t even know beer-concentrate was a thing. Also, I think the narrative might end with them getting into a car wreck with less bearded versions of themselves, so yeah. It goes like that.