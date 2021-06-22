Maddie Ross Gets Revenge in Video for New Post-Breakup Tune “Ears Bunny”
Even after watching Maddie Ross suddenly burst onto the scene in 2019 with her uniquely earnest collection of queer-love rock songs, nothing quite prepares you for the fire-and-brimstone edge of her latest single, the post-breakup, riff-heavy “Ears Bunny.” What starts as a minimal—albeit cheeky—synth-pop number erupts into a guitar-heavy chorus recalling the pop/hard-rock dynamic of Sleigh Bells with Ross’ vocal delivery landing somewhere between the recent vengeful output of illuminati hotties and dollar sign–era Kesha.floodmagazine.com