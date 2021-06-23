Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

On “Punishment,” The Effens Point Out When Caregiving Can Turn Parasitic

By Margaret Farrell
floodmagazine.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Effens, a Toronto four-piece, have been dropping singles since April in anticipation of their EP Eventually, which is out July 30. Their music has a moodiness reminiscent of alt-pop acts like Jack’s Mannequin, Yellowcard, or even Death Cab for Cutie, but with a bit more edge. Their last single “Venom Denim” was a glimpse into what Saintseneca might sound like if they went punk. The follow-up to that track, “Punishment,” finds them taking a left turn from their signature quiet-loud pattern with an unnerving narrative take.

floodmagazine.com
Community Policy
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caregiving#Caregiver#Effens#Jack S Mannequin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Shine my Crown

Chika Criticizes Kylie Jenner for ‘Capitalizing on a Lie’

Rapper Chika is not afraid to air her opinion. On Tuesday, she took to Twitter to air our Kylie Jenner, who she says built her billion-dollar industry on a lie. “kylie jenner got lip injections, lied about it, saying it was just the way she lines them, creating a wave of yt women looking like mirandasings, then made a brand of lipkits (ya know, capitalizing on a lie), & then sold the company to a billionaire corporation to deceive forbes,” Chika tweeted.
SocietyDesign Taxi

Disney Renames ‘Star Wars’ Ship To Cut Off Racist Connotations

Disney has renamed Boba Fett’s iconic ship to avoid racist associations with the Star Wars character. According to UNILAD, the news was first announced by LEGO, which will be dropping the ship’s original ‘Slave 1’ name from Star Wars merchandise following a directive from Disney. While Boba Fett’s ‘Slave 1’...
TV SeriesMiddletown Press

'Good on Paper': When Dream Guys Turn Into Nightmares

Boy meets Girl. Boy and Girl fall in love. Well, OK, hold up, let’s rewind: Girl just wants to be friends — not attracted to Boy, if she’s being 100-percent honest — but, to Boy’s credit, he offers moral support when it comes to her auditions, and gets along with Girl’s friends. Boy is, like, always around! And he listens to her. And is a lot nicer than the blandly hot, interchangeable L.A. dudes Girl usually hooks up with. So what if Boy is kind of dweeby, and isn’t in the best of shape, and, according to Girl, “looks like an accountant who enjoys missionary.” He could be the one for her. Let’s hear it for the Boy!
EntertainmentPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: 60-Year-Old Man Amazes His Doctor during a Physical

As people age, there are assumptions that life slows down and certain things become difficult. However, today's jokes are about older men who totally blew away their doctor's expectations. A 60-year-old man visited his doctor for a physical. When the doctor was finished with the examination, he shook his head...
TV & Videosallaboutjazz.com

Turn Out The Stars, Part 1

Jolene pressed "Enter" to buy her husband Frank a baboon's heart on Amazon, from a lab in Amsterdam. Two days later a guy pulled up to the curb in a white van and ran the purchase up to the front door. Jolene had been tracking it. She was on the porch before the driver was back in his truck. She found the heart inside a small brown box, bubble-wrapped and surrounded by shards of dry ice, ready for transplant.
Musicfloodmagazine.com

Rico Nasty Conjures “Magic” on Her Latest Single

Rico Nasty seems like one of those artists who’s always working, constantly honing her craft. She’s been blessing us with full-length releases every year since 2017, dropping her official debut album Nightmare Vacation last year. She revealed last month that she has another album in the works called Rx, and today she’s shared her latest single called “Magic.”
Behind Viral Videosgetindianews.com

Who Are The Famous Twins Sisters? TikTok Star Launched GoFundMe After Father Dies, Wiki, Age, Instagram explored!

The twins have made the headlines for this week as the father of the twins has died in a shooting and he was shot tragically in front of the daughters, People who use TIKTOK or Twitter daily must have seen a lot of posts that are related to the twin sisters as they are being called famous twins and we are not talking about Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate, Cole and Dylan Sprouse or Hunter and Scarlet Johansson, we are talking about the sisters from Alabama who are known as the famous twins as they go by on social media and the twins have been going viral as their father passed away in a shooting and the twin sisters have now set up a GoFundMe page so that they can raise money for the funeral of their father. (Who Is Ms.Hill? MLB Star Trevor Bauer Denies Assault On A Woman, Wiki, Age, Instagram!)
Musicfloodmagazine.com

Magdalena Bay Gives Us a Glimpse of Their First Album with “Chaeri”

Over the past few years, pop duo Magdalena Bay have released three EPs that showcase their dedication to agile dance music that quenches any thirst for an endorphin boost. Today, they’ve announced their debut album titled Mercurial World, which is out October 8 on Luminelle Records. Our first glance at this fully formed luminescent universe that Mica Tenenbaum and Matt Lewin have created is called “Chaeri.”
Musicfloodmagazine.com

Ellis, “Nothing Is Sacred Anymore”

We’re officially well into the part of the pandemic where we can consume the art produced during its early stages—and it’s understandable if you choose not to, you’d be forgiven for not being overly excited or equipped to face it. But some of us need to hear that music and read those essays and watch those TV episodes, just like some of us need to produce them. It’s called survival, and we all do it differently, which is to say that art is indeed essential. If you’re ready to gaze into the abyss a little bit, consider Ellis.
Celebritiesfloodmagazine.com

The Weeknd’s HBO Series Is About a Pop Star and a Cult

If you weren’t aware, the pop singer/actor known as The Weeknd really loves film. It was most obvious with his last album After Hours, which included nods to the Martin Scorsese film of the same name, as well as other noir classics like Chinatown and Dressed to Kill (not to mention Jim Carrey’s The Mask). If that wasn’t enough proof that he was a cinephile, he played himself (circa 2012) in the acclaimed Safdie brothers film Uncut Gems.
MoviesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: Horror and Comedy Don’t Mix Well in Ultimately Boring Vicious Fun

It hurts just a little bit more when a film’s premise is solid but the execution just can’t keep pace. Welcome to the latest work from Cody Calahan (the two Antisocial films, Let Her Out), Vicious Fun, about wise-ass ’80s horror film journalist Joel (Evan Marsh, Shazam!). He writes for a Fangoria-like magazine called Vicious Fanatics and whose crush on his female roommate accidentally gets him involved with a group of serial killers whom he must blend in with or face becoming their next victim.
Musicfloodmagazine.com

Fatboi Sharif Breaks Down His LP “Gandhi Loves Children” Track by Track, Shares an Early Stream of Its Deluxe Version

When Fatboi Sharif and Roper Williams originally unleashed their album Gandi Loves Children last October, the world wasn’t ready for it. It seemed to occupy the space the first Gnarls Barkley album fell into—one where two distinct (and very weird) minds cross their streams with apocalyptically paranormal results, only, somehow, St. Elsewhere’s grim tales of necromancy and suicidal ideation became a cultural touchstone rather than an underground curio.
Entertainmentfloodmagazine.com

Hit the Deck: The Cassette Tape Revival Is in Full Swing

As the decade-plus resurgence in vinyl sales continues, one thing that has become all too noticeable for buyers is the often steep price of being a vinyl snob. From heavyweight vinyl to hard-laminated cardboard packaging, a single LP usually sells for around $30, thus making most off-beat sales prohibitive for the more casual collector. Lately, though, cassette tapes have come to the rescue. Once the province of the romantic mixtape maker looking to show off their good taste and curatorial skills—to say nothing of their roles as de facto love letters or breakup notes—the pre-recorded, artist-driven cassette tape’s costs were on an equal footing with vinyl album sales prices. Looking at the days before the revolution that was (supposed to be) CDs boosted the price of an artist’s music, the cassette tape and the vinyl LP usually topped off at about $8. And like the vinyl LP, the cassette, too, went into a hibernation of sorts, banished to an image of antiquation, yard sales, and thrift store bins near the front counter.
Musicfloodmagazine.com

Aziya’s “Marathon” Video Is a Sprint Toward Catharsis

Aziya‘s pop music has the force of a cyclone. The twenty-something musician’s debut EP We Speak of Tides is out tomorrow, but today we’re sharing the latest single “Marathon.” The track, which carries a massive sound with a cathartic thrill, is further evidence that Aziya is a skilled guitar hero with a brassy and formidable set of vocal chops.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Wears White Short Shorts With Stiletto Heels To Meet Up With BF A$AP Rocky In NYC: Photos

RiRi looked like an off-duty model while out in NYC this week. See the pics. Rihanna offered a masterclass in street style while out in New York this week. The Fenty Beauty mogul, 33, visited boyfriend A$AP Rocky at an office space in the city on June 29 and rocked a stylish look: a white shirt with matching white shorts and white heels, finished with an oversized light gray blazer. The singer finished the look with a baseball cap and a red lip, looking like an off-duty model rocking her best street style attire.
TV & Videosgamingideology.com

Fear Street Part 1 1994 review: Netflix slasher trilogy starts strong with a must-see movie

Netflix is ​​trying something different this year. This week marks the release of Fear Street Part 1: 1994, the first of three films set in the fictional town of Shadyside by Goosebumps author RL Stine. Later this month, the story of the murders in the city will continue in Fear Street Part 2: 1978 and Fear Street Part 3: 1666. The introduction of the series in 1994 is fantastic, however.
Moviesfloodmagazine.com

“Zola” Is Much More Than Just “the Twitter Thread Movie” (Although It Doesn’t Need to Be)

2014 was the only year I kept up with film enough that I was regularly checking reviews on the weekly onslaught of new releases. I remember it was this year because the word “gimmick” came up a lot in negative write-ups of the movies I wound up really enjoying—the single-shot gimmick of Birdman, the shot-over-the-course-of-12-years gimmick of Boyhood, and the shot-on-an-iPhone gimmick of Tangerine come immediately to mind. It’s hard to say how much of the animosity these movies faced was linked to their hype (quite a bit of that can accrue over the course of a dozen years), but it’s hard for me to wrap my head around the thought process that leads someone to think these devices weren’t used to expand the ever-tightening constraints of what film can be during a period when the fear of “gimmicky” filmmaking exists on one end of a very small spectrum opposite the legitimate concern that every new movie is a sequel, a remake, a cash-grab novel adaptation, or, as is most often the case, a Marvel production.
Musicfloodmagazine.com

Arrested Youth Shares His Summer Nostalgia Playlist

If there’s one line from Arrested Youth’s new album Nonfiction that’ll stick in your brain long after the album ends, it’s the refrain “Used to be a little kid, then I woke up in this body” that echoes throughout the longing single that takes its name from the line. Among the slew of new pop-punk-inspired (and hip-hop-leaning) artists on the rise with the help of a member of blink-182, Ian Johnson’s new record charts the rapid pace of growth we experience without ever really realizing it. “When I wrote these songs they felt really true to my experience, but now they make me a little bit uncomfortable because I’ve grown since then,” Johnson shared in a press release.