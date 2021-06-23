On “Punishment,” The Effens Point Out When Caregiving Can Turn Parasitic
The Effens, a Toronto four-piece, have been dropping singles since April in anticipation of their EP Eventually, which is out July 30. Their music has a moodiness reminiscent of alt-pop acts like Jack’s Mannequin, Yellowcard, or even Death Cab for Cutie, but with a bit more edge. Their last single “Venom Denim” was a glimpse into what Saintseneca might sound like if they went punk. The follow-up to that track, “Punishment,” finds them taking a left turn from their signature quiet-loud pattern with an unnerving narrative take.floodmagazine.com