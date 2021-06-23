Two-thirds of SMEs yet to consider impact of Openreach analogue and ISDN switch-off

Dominic Norton, sales director at Spitfire Network Services, discusses why businesses need to take action to prepare for the 2025 Analogue & Digital Network Switch Off. In 2025, there will be a switch off of the last elements of Openreach’s analogue and digital network, as an all-IP network replaces these legacy services. This is hardly surprising when you consider that the Openreach analogue network hasn’t really changed since 1912. It’s an old network which is expensive to maintain. As projects go, this will be a huge undertaking as essentially, anything currently using a copper line will not function because the signaling does not work over an all-IP network. We are talking about analogue voice telephone services and any service that uses these lines (dial up devices, fax, alarm systems, modem, building management systems, lift lines, PDQ machines, FTTC Broadband amongst others).