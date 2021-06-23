10 Things You Didn’t Know about Megan Batoon

Because of course Brie Larson has bloopers too, didn’t everyone know that? Since she’s been sharing her life, her morning routines, and pretty much whatever she feels is worth sharing online, Brie Larson has become a little more popular, though it’s hard to think that she can become that much more popular to her fans since she’s still one of the big names in the MCU and is pushing to be the face of the brand at this time. But like everyone else, she does have her ‘oops’ moments on camera and it shows since not everything is bound to be perfect. But it could be that she’s willing to show this in order to continue to get people on board with the fact that she is just a regular down-to-earth person and not someone that’s stuck up and full of herself like some might enjoy saying from time to time. Personally, I’m not the biggest fan of Brie Larson but giving her credit for Captain Marvel and everything else she’s done is easy enough. But going through these clips of her days at home and when she’s in training and doing other things is sometimes a little cringe-worthy since yes, she is like a lot of other people, if those people had the kind of fortune and fame that she does.