Touchy Reveal a Cover of Plastic Bertrand’s “Tout Petit La Planète” with a Cloudy Video

By Kim March
floodmagazine.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA month after releasing their debut single for Dangerbird Records, which offered a disco-y take on the type of electronic music that made the Drive soundtrack so memorable, the synthy duo Touchy have returned for another song which sees the pair venture fully into the realm of European disco. The new track not only recalls the bygone era of the genre’s first wave, but is actually a cover of Belgian artist Plastic Bertand’s “Tout Petit La Planète.”

