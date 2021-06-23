Touchy Reveal a Cover of Plastic Bertrand’s “Tout Petit La Planète” with a Cloudy Video

We’re officially well into the part of the pandemic where we can consume the art produced during its early stages—and it’s understandable if you choose not to, you’d be forgiven for not being overly excited or equipped to face it. But some of us need to hear that music and read those essays and watch those TV episodes, just like some of us need to produce them. It’s called survival, and we all do it differently, which is to say that art is indeed essential. If you’re ready to gaze into the abyss a little bit, consider Ellis.