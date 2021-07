We are allowed to own pets but we are not allowed to abuse or harm them. It should be the same for humans. Woman are indeed owners of their bodies, but in late term abortions, another distinct being, i.e. a pain-capable baby, treated as a separate patient by doctors, is subjected to dismemberment while still fully alive so that he or she can be used for medical research and organ/tissue harvesting. As such, late term abortions rank right up there with some of the worst, most horrific crimes ever committed against humanity.