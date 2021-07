As an astronaut looking back at Earth from space, I had a view of our planet and its weather systems that had me in awe of its size and scope. As the former leader of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), I also had a firsthand look at the power and devastation that storms and climate change inflict on our communities. Another hurricane season has now begun, and NOAA predicts the U.S. will again see an above-average Atlantic hurricane season. Much effort is put into protecting communities from extreme weather, but those efforts have overlooked the protective value nature itself can provide. It’s time for this to change.