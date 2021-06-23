Cancel
Astronomy

‘Mega comet’ discovered flying into solar system: scientists

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAstronomers have reportedly discovered that a large object moving from the outer reaches of the solar system will approach as close as Saturn’s orbit in the next decade. The comet, known as 2014 UN271, was first discovered by the Dark Energy Survey (DES) – an international collaborative project started in 2013 that is listed as working at Chile’s Victor Blanco Telescope and was founded with the purpose of mapping galaxies, detecting supernovae and uncovering mysteries about dark energy.

