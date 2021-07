Gohan has been one of the most interesting characters when it comes to his progression of strength in Dragon Ball Super, training once again to discover the power of his "Ultimate Form" to prepare for the Tournament of Power, but one fan artist has decided to take things up a notch by imagining what the son of Goku would look like with an Ultra Instinct power up. While Gohan hasn't had much of a role to play in the current Granolah The Survivor Arc, fans are waiting to see his battles during the Moro Arc to be animated.