Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Blinken to meet Israel’s new foreign minister in Rome

By MATTHEW LEE
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DhYos_0adDJZ6T00

BERLIN (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with Israel’s new Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in Italy over the weekend, a senior State Department official and Israel’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

They said the meeting would take place on Sunday in Rome but neither side offered any details about the agenda, which is likely to focus on Israel’s concerns about a possible U.S. return to the Iran nuclear deal and Israel’s security more broadly.

It will be their first meeting since Lapid assumed his position after longtime Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was ousted. The discussion comes as Israel’s new government led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett seeks to mend relations with U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration.

The leaders have inherited a relationship that is at once imperiled by increasingly partisan domestic political considerations and deeply bound in history and an engrained recognition that they need each other.

Bennett’s government says it wants to repair relations with Democrats and restore bipartisan support in the U.S. for Israel that former President Donald Trump attempted to turn into a Republican monopoly. Biden, meanwhile, is trying to pursue a more balanced approach on the Palestinian conflict and Iran by restoring ties with the Palestinians and entering into indirect negotiations on the nuclear agreement that Trump withdrew from.

The relationship is critical to both countries. Israel has long regarded the United States as its closest ally and guarantor of its security and international standing while the U.S. counts on Israel’s military and intelligence prowess in a turbulent Middle East.

Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

494K+
Followers
264K+
Post
233M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Iran#Middle East#Ap#State Department#Israeli#Democrats#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Palestine
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Place
Rome, IT
Related
Religionwdrb.com

Israel welcomes German leader as ally against antisemitism

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's president warmly welcomed his German counterpart on Thursday, praising him as an ally in combatting antisemitism. Reuven Rivlin said that Germany has been Israel's “strong partner in the uncompromising fight against antisemitism” and has stood with Israel against “the forces of terror who seek to wipe us off the map.”
Middle EastMy Clallam County

New Israeli prime minister maintains tough stance against enemies

(JERUSALEM) — Israel may have a new prime minister but the departure of Benjamin Netanyahu does not appear to be changing the country’s tough stance against Iran. Naftali Bennett has been in office less than three weeks and has already made clear that nothing has changed on the Jewish State’s right to defend itself.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Israel asks U.S. to hold off on reopening Jerusalem consulate

Israel Foreign Ministry officials have been lobbying the State Department to hold off on reopening the U.S. Consulate in Jerusalem to avoid creating difficulties for the new government, Israeli officials tell me. Why it matters: Israel's new government contains an unstable mix of parties with opposing views, and opposition leader...
POTUSAxios

Axios from Tel Aviv

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed told me in an exclusive interview on Tuesday he is convinced that relations with Israel will continue to move forward regardless of the change of government in Jerusalem. He called the new relationship with Israel "an exciting...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Will Israel accept 'half a loaf' on Iran's nuclear program?

Despite the election of a zealot as Iran’s new president, Iran and the United States likely will return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, known as the JCPOA or the Iran nuclear agreement, with only minimal changes. Iran needs to stabilize its government to prevent a popular uprising, in part because of the economic collapse fostered by stringent American sanctions. At the same time, America wants to kick the proverbial “nuclear can” down the road and take the Islamic Republic off its to-do list by claiming victory.
POTUSWashington Post

The U.S. and Iran near a breaking point

You’re reading an excerpt from the Today’s WorldView newsletter. Sign up to get the rest, including news from around the globe, interesting ideas and opinions to know, sent to your inbox every weekday. The brinkmanship between Tehran and Washington is getting all the more tense. Even as indirect negotiations proceed...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Israel tells U.S. it has serious reservations about Iran nuclear deal

WASHINGTON, June 27 (Reuters) - Israel has serious reservations about the Iran nuclear deal being put together in Vienna, new foreign minister Yair Lapid told his American counterpart, as he pledged to fix "the mistakes made" in U.S.-Israeli relations in recent years. In their first face-to-face meeting since Israel's new...
WorldUS News and World Report

Israeli Foreign Minister to Meet U.S., Bahrain Counterparts on Sunday

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will meet his U.S. and Bahraini counterparts in Rome on Sunday, Lapid's office said, the first face-to-face diplomatic contacts for a senior member of the new Israeli government that was sworn in two weeks ago. Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates normalised...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Israeli ambassador to United States resigns

Israel’s ambassador to the U.S. resigned on Sunday, hours after welcoming Israeli President Reuven Rivlin to D.C., where he will meet on Monday with President Biden at the White House. Why it matters: Gilad Erdan's decision comes as the Biden administration and new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett feel each...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Blinken visit to pope will reset U.S.-Vatican ties after Trump years

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - The last time a U.S. secretary of state visited the Vatican, the diplomatic sparks flew and Pope Francis declined to receive Mike Pompeo. When Antony Blinken meets the pope and top Vatican officials on Monday, the new secretary of state’s visit will put relations between Washington and Holy See on a new footing.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Russian gas pipeline vexes U.S. charm offensive in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — The United States and Germany struggled Wednesday to resolve a major dispute over a Russian gas pipeline, even as the Biden administration seeks to improve relations with Western Europe that had been strained during Donald Trump’s presidency. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his German counterpart...