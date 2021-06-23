Cancel
Odell Beckham Jr.’s fantasy outlook and projection for 2021

By Tommy Garrett
profootballnetwork.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter tearing his ACL in 2020, can Odell Beckham Jr. return as a top-tier fantasy WR or does his outlook suggest passing at his ADP?. While one of the most gifted receivers in the NFL, Odell Beckham Jr. has struggled to bring the same value to fantasy despite his traditionally early-round ADP. Coming off a torn ACL, does Beckham Jr. still bring high-level upside, or is his fantasy football outlook based solely on name recognition?

