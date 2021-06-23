Home of the Week: Richard Neutra’s Famed Kaufmann Desert House in Palm Springs Hits the Market for $17 Million
No home defines the mid-century modern movement more than architect Richard Neutra’s iconic Kaufmann Desert House in sun-drenched Palm Springs, California. Built back in 1946 for the Pittsburgh department store magnate Edgar J. Kaufmann Snr., this sleek, rectilinear, flat-roofed two-story abode, made famous by that classic 1970 Slim Aarons photograph “Poolside Gossip,” is considered to be one of the most architecturally significant homes of the 20th century.robbreport.com