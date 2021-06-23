Home of the Week: Richard Neutra’s Famed Kaufmann Desert House in Palm Springs Hits the Market for $17 Million

Want to own a bright pink piece of local history? The Ivory McKusick House in Stillwater is on the market for $825,000.Background: The 3,132-square-foot home was built in 1872 for McKusick, a local lumberman and surveyor whose family founded Stillwater's first sawmill. It's now on the National Register of Historic Places and included in local historic tours.The four-bedroom, three-bath house has modern amenities like a new roof and kitchen makeover, while still keeping the original "Second Empire" architecture intact, said realtor Wendy Gimpel.Plus: The property has a completely renovated barn, which now serves as an extra space for entertaining.Go deeper: Check out the listing and video tour here. The den of the Ivory McKusick House with the original built-in library shelves. Photo courtesy of Wendy Gimpel