Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palm Springs, CA

Home of the Week: Richard Neutra’s Famed Kaufmann Desert House in Palm Springs Hits the Market for $17 Million

By Howard Walker
Posted by 
Robb Report
Robb Report
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

No home defines the mid-century modern movement more than architect Richard Neutra’s iconic Kaufmann Desert House in sun-drenched Palm Springs, California. Built back in 1946 for the Pittsburgh department store magnate Edgar J. Kaufmann Snr., this sleek, rectilinear, flat-roofed two-story abode, made famous by that classic 1970 Slim Aarons photograph “Poolside Gossip,” is considered to be one of the most architecturally significant homes of the 20th century.

robbreport.com
Community Policy
Robb Report

Robb Report

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
678K+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Springs, CA
Real Estate
City
Newport Beach, CA
State
California State
City
Palm Springs, CA
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Palm Springs, CA
Business
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Slim Aarons
Person
Barry Manilow
Person
Ron Burkle
Person
Richard Neutra
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The Desert#The San Diego Chargers#Sotheby
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Desert
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Economy
News Break
Arts
News Break
Real Estate
Related
New Hope, PAPosted by
BUCKSCO.Today

Meridian Bank House of the Week: Your Chance to Buy the Oldest Home Currently on the U.S. Real Estate Market

The opportunity to purchase a truly historic structure is yours. This four-bedroom, 3.5-bath English-style cottage in New Hope was built in 1650 — well over a century before the American Revolution. Its quaint exterior, however, belies the extensive renovations that have brought the inside into the 21st Century, with no sacrifice of charm or appeal.
Theater & Dancerobbreport.com

Britney Spears’s Malibu Beach House in ‘Sometimes’ Hits the Market for $44.5 Million

“It’s not that I don’t wanna stay… but every time you come too close, I move away.” So croons Britney Spears in her hit sophomore single “Sometimes.” Now the owners of the Malibu estate where the pop ballad’s iconic music video was lensed are singing the same tune as they just put the pad on the market. While I’m sure it’s not that they don’t wanna stay, it definitely looks like they will be moving away soon!
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Affordable housing project in Palm Springs awarded $6.4 mil in state funds, on track to break ground in 2022

The California Department of Housing and Community Development’s No Place Like Home Program (NPLH) awarded $6.4 million to an affordable housing project in Palm Springs, developer West Hollywood Community Housing Corporation (WHCHC) announced on Wednesday. The project, which will be named Aloe Palm Canyon, is a two-story, 71-unit affordable housing project for seniors located on The post Affordable housing project in Palm Springs awarded $6.4 mil in state funds, on track to break ground in 2022 appeared first on KESQ.
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

Nathan Lane’s New York Apartment Hits the Market for $4.65 Million

Actor and writer Nathan Lane is listing his longtime downtown New York apartment for $4.65 million. The triplex condo is in the Tribeca district at 35 North Moore St. It has two bedrooms and is just under 3,000 square feet, according to real-estate agent Mary Ellen Cashman of Compass, who shares the listing with colleague Leslie Davidson.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

After cutting ties with Well in the Desert, Palm Springs scrambles for new homeless cooling center

Extreme heat can be especially hard on those without homes here in the valley. Well in the Desert is the only organization providing services for homeless people in the west Coachella Valley. Last week, Palm Springs city council decided to end its relationship with the Well. There are new efforts underway to bring Martha's Village The post After cutting ties with Well in the Desert, Palm Springs scrambles for new homeless cooling center appeared first on KESQ.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Eli Broad’s beach house sells for $51.65 million — the second-priciest deal this year

Two months after Eli Broad’s death, his Malibu home has sold for $51.65 million. It’s the second-priciest sale to close in Southern California so far this year. The billionaire, who who made his fortune building homes and then poured his wealth back into Los Angeles, bought the two-parcel property in the late 1990s and commissioned Pritzker Prize-winning architect Richard Meier to build the home shortly after. Meier finished the place in 2002, and the futuristic design recalls some of his other famous works including the Getty Center and the Barcelona Museum of Contemporary Art.
East Hampton, NYbehindthehedges.com

Charles Gwathmey’s Sedacca House Hits the Market

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You. The Sedacca House, located in East Hampton, is an integral part of architectural history. Built in 1967 by Charles Gwathmey, one of the iconic “New York Five” architects, the home recently hit the market for $2.5 million. The 1,200-square-foot home...
Real EstatePosted by
Dirt

This $65 Million Holmby Hills Mansion Includes an Operating Room and Bowling Alley

Back in 2013, when this mega-mansion on L.A.’s prestigious South Mapleton Drive first popped up for sale, the all-new structure wowed onlookers with its wild list of amenities. Beyond the 12-foot front gates and guardhouse, the 31,000-square-foot beast included a house full of custom Fendi Casa furniture and a beauty parlor, and that’s only the tip of the proverbial iceberg.
Palm Desert, CAinsideedition.com

Frank Sinatra's Palm Desert Estate Is on the Market for $4.25 Million

Villa Maggio, Frank Sinatra’s California estate, is on the market for over $4 million. The late singer bought the Palm Desert, California, home in the late sixties. This huge estate is spread across 7 acres and has multiple units, including a guest and pool house. Collectively, there are 9 bedrooms and 12.5 bathrooms, according to the recent listing.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs cuts ties with Well In The Desert

The City of Palm Springs cut its ties with a homeless services agency Well In The Desert Thursday evening. The city council voted in agreement in part due to an ongoing discussion about the organization's conditional-use permit for its main location on Calle Encilia. Councilmembers voted to revoke Well In The Desert's permit to operate The post Palm Springs cuts ties with Well In The Desert appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CAtownandcountrymag.com

Palm Springs' Pool Gossip House is for Sale for $17 Million

The most famous backyard in Palm Springs is now for sale. Richard Neutra's Kaufmann House, built in 1946, was immortalized in Slim Aarons's Poolside Gossip photo as the epitome of midcentury glamour in 1970. Last October, it was listed for $25 million, but now the price has been lowered to a relative bargain at $16.95 million.
Stillwater, MNPosted by
Axios Twin Cities

Stillwater's historic Ivory McKusick House hits the market

Want to own a bright pink piece of local history? The Ivory McKusick House in Stillwater is on the market for $825,000.Background: The 3,132-square-foot home was built in 1872 for McKusick, a local lumberman and surveyor whose family founded Stillwater's first sawmill. It's now on the National Register of Historic Places and included in local historic tours.The four-bedroom, three-bath house has modern amenities like a new roof and kitchen makeover, while still keeping the original "Second Empire" architecture intact, said realtor Wendy Gimpel.Plus: The property has a completely renovated barn, which now serves as an extra space for entertaining.Go deeper: Check out the listing and video tour here. The den of the Ivory McKusick House with the original built-in library shelves. Photo courtesy of Wendy Gimpel
Lifestylewe-heart.com

With a rich history and irresistible charm, Palm Springs' famed Casa Cody gets a design update for a new generation of traveller...

Arriving in Palm Springs in 1916, Harriet Cody started a movement of pioneering women who created a community, Harriet herself——an accomplished horsewoman in both the English and Western traditions——opening a livery stable before building a home with her architect husband Harold Bryant Cody. By the 1920s, Casa Cody had become a hotel, and Cody, cousin of William ‘Buffalo Bill’ Cody was welcoming illustrious guests that included one Charlie Chaplin.
Real Estatesocketsite.com

Infamous Sea Cliff Mansion Suddenly Listed for $2 Million Less

While slated to be foreclosed upon, again, next month, the courthouse auction for the infamous seven-bedroom home at 224 Sea Cliff Avenue was canceled the day after we highlighted it and the notice of default on the property, which was issued by a senior lender in February, has now been rescinded as well.