416 – Boom! Studios – MMPR BEYOND THE GRID!

It is time for a CROSSOVER episode! In Episode 416 of The Pull Bag and Episode 54 of From The Command Center Mike and Jesse enter the world of Boom! Studios's Power Rangers comic! That's right we are continuing the MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS coverage by reviewing the BEYOND THE GRID storyline. This is just the beginning for our Boom! Studios MMPR comic coverage here inside TPB and also on FTCC! As always Make Your Great Escape Into Comics, and may the power protect you!