If There's One Time to Judge a Book by Its Cover, It's With Usual's Refreshing Wines

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Le Creuset may be French, but that’s not stopping them from celebrating the Fourth of July. Right now, you can score a free star-shaped serving platter when you spend $200 or more online and use code SUMMER at checkout. Made from Le Creuset’s signature durable stoneware and available in red, white, or blue (of course!), these beautiful platters also each feature a deep terraced rim, which makes them ideal for serving deviled eggs, charcuterie, or anything else that tends to jump off a serving platter without a rim. Spending $200 at Le Creuset is pretty easy for us since we want one of everything, so our team scoured Le Creuset’s Specials section to find the absolute best deals right now. Here are our top picks.