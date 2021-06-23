Cancel
Drinks

If There's One Time to Judge a Book by Its Cover, It's With Usual's Refreshing Wines

By Anvita Reddy
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Whether you love to wind down after a long day with a nice full-bodied glass of red or live for those rosé and gossip sessions with friends, drinking a good quality wine is always a vibe. Wine is more than just a drink; it adds to an experience, setting a certain mood. Wine brings that extra-ness we love when we want to embrace our inner main character and start romanticizing our life. If you're in the market for a wine that brings that elevated feel to your day, you need to try Usual Wines. Yes, the packaging sold me too.

