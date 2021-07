Hockenson had a very good year in his second season with the Lions. Coming out of Iowa, Hockenson was supposed to be “The Next Gronk” and did not immediately live up to expectations because of injuries. In his first game as a pro, Hockenson lit NFL Twitter on fire by catching 6 passes for 131 yards and 1 touchdown against the Cardinals. The hype quickly died down as he underperformed the rest of the season. Then, in his second year as a pro, Hockenson showed people why he was drafted 8th overall and was one of the Lions’ best pass catchers. He put up career-highs as an NFL sophomore and can reach an even higher level of play in his third season as a pro. A lot of things have changed inside the Lions’ organization, but one thing is for sure, Hockenson will be ready to run over people for new quarterback Jared Goff.