Tuscaloosa, AL

Conserve water order in Tuscaloosa expires

By WVUA 23
wvua23.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuscaloosa’s emergency water conversation order for city of Tuscaloosa water customers south of the Black Warrior River expired at noon today. “Thanks to the diligent work of our crew members to repair the waterline damage caused by Tropical Storm Claudette, we are able to lift the conservation order even sooner than expected,” said Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox. “We thank the water customers in the affected area for their cooperation over the last few days.”

