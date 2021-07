With Didi Global (NYSE:DIDI) making its big public debut this week, many investors are trying to decide whether or not the Chinese ridesharing giant warrants a $78 billion market capitalization. As is often the case with blockbuster IPOs, the first few weeks of trading typically do not live up to the hype, but Didi might be able to buck this trend. The stock closed up 17% from its $14 offering price after Thursday’s trading session and is certainly worth monitoring going forward.