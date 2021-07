“All We Have Is Now – Orchestral Version” available for Amazon Music customers. Royal Blood has released a new Amazon Original track, “All We Have Is Now – Orchestral Version” exclusively for Amazon Music customers. The song is a reimagined orchestral version of “All We Have Is Now” from the band’s third studio album Typhoons and follows their recent Amazon Original “Limbo – Orchestral Version,” from the same album. Recorded with a 16-piece string accompaniment at the world-famous Abbey Road Studios, “All We Have Is Now – Orchestral Version” is available exclusively on Amazon Music. A video of their performance at the renowned studio is available to watch below.