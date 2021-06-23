Ravens & Crows Wreak Havoc in Orchards, Vineyards & Dairies

Miller Family Wine Company, a division of the industry-leading Thornhill Companies, is pleased to welcome Jill Jenkins as Manager, South Central Region. Jenkins joins Miller Family Wine Company after working as the Area Sales Manager for Wente Family Estates, where she established key incentives and market strategies to successfully expand revenue across key on/off-premise accounts in Arizona and Colorado – even during the height of pandemic. In 2019, Jenkins increased Wente portfolio sales by over 20% in Arizona, highlighted by noteworthy performance in the on-premise channel, where sales more than doubled. A highly motivated sales professional, Jenkins has been recognized for her dynamic sales proficiency and profitability throughout her career, having been named Salesperson of the Year 2017 while working for Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, where she was honored with the highest 2017 quota attainment for all on-premise, as well as winning a Jacademy Award 2 consecutive years in a row while working for Alliance Beverage Distributing, where she increased total territory sales +85% within a 12-month period.