Ravens & Crows Wreak Havoc in Orchards, Vineyards & Dairies

californiaagnet.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you suspect some big black birds are damaging your irrigation lines, pecking at your newborn calves or eating your developing crop? You may have a problem with crows or ravens. But how do you tell the two apart, and how can you legally control them? Watch this brief interview with Brian Popper from USDA-APHIS Wildlife Services to learn more (special thanks to Hardshell Labs for providing some of the video b-roll footage).

DFW Community News

Aphids wreak havoc on vegetable gardens

An aphid infestation can wreak havoc on a vegetable garden. John A. Jackman of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension offers a few tips you might consider this year. A reflective mulch such as foil paper on top of the soil below your plants can slow aphid infestation. In early spring or...
Michigan Statewkzo.com

Michigan DNR offers advice as invasive gypsy moths wreak havoc on state trees

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Michigan DNR is offering some advice to limit the damage caused by an invasive species to trees in the state this year. It’s not exactly the picture painted by the phrase ‘Pure Michigan.’ with nearly leafless trees, munching sounds from thousands of feeding insects, and pellets of waste raining down day and night. This year’s bumper crop of hairy, yellow-faced gypsy moth caterpillars is near the cocoon stage feeding on oaks, willows, and other host trees.
Animalsstudybreaks.com

Lionfish Are Invading the Atlantic, and They’re Wreaking Havoc

This saltwater aquarium staple has long since invaded the American coastline. Here’s how it happened, why it’s a problem, and what people are doing to try and fix it. Lionfish have become a staple among marine fish hobbyists. So much so that this once rare fish can now be found at your local Petco as easily as in a public aquarium. Dubbed “icons of the marine aquarium hobby,” lionfish are increasingly popular choices for people wanting to cultivate a saltwater tank without resorting to the all-too mainstream “Nemo and Dory” combination. Even as they inspire awe in the home aquarium, however, the lionfish can also be found on the menu in Floridian restaurants and on eco-tourist hunting trips.
Connecticut Statedarientimes.com

'Major outbreak' of gypsy moths wreak havoc in CT, expert says

Connecticut is in the midst of what Kirby Stafford III called “a major outbreak of gypsy moths.”. Right now those moths are in their larval stage, so portions of Litchfield County, centered around Sharon, are covered in caterpillars. “When you get a really high number of caterpillars, the caterpillar droppings,...
Animalsmidwestfarmreport.com

Dairy Breakfast With Dairy Goats

Cows aren’t the only animal contributing to Wisconsin dairy reputation. Goats play a role in America’s Dairyland, too. Nobody knows goats better than Fond du Lac County. Amy Reis of Envision Greater Fond du Lac’s Agri-Business Council and Jessi Schoofs of LaClare Family Creamery tell the Mid-West Farm Report the region claims to be the dairy goat capital of the U.S. You can join the goats and their farmers for breakfast on Sunday, June 27 at LaClare, just northeast of Fond du Lac from 8 a.m. to noon.
Businesswineindustryadvisor.com

Miller Family Wine Company Welcomes Jill Jenkins as Manager, Central Region

Miller Family Wine Company, a division of the industry-leading Thornhill Companies, is pleased to welcome Jill Jenkins as Manager, South Central Region. Jenkins joins Miller Family Wine Company after working as the Area Sales Manager for Wente Family Estates, where she established key incentives and market strategies to successfully expand revenue across key on/off-premise accounts in Arizona and Colorado – even during the height of pandemic. In 2019, Jenkins increased Wente portfolio sales by over 20% in Arizona, highlighted by noteworthy performance in the on-premise channel, where sales more than doubled. A highly motivated sales professional, Jenkins has been recognized for her dynamic sales proficiency and profitability throughout her career, having been named Salesperson of the Year 2017 while working for Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, where she was honored with the highest 2017 quota attainment for all on-premise, as well as winning a Jacademy Award 2 consecutive years in a row while working for Alliance Beverage Distributing, where she increased total territory sales +85% within a 12-month period.
Animalsdistinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Grizzly Bear Kills Cattle On the Side of Road

If you're a vegan, we have nothing but respect for you. You've made a wise, eco-friendly choice. A plant-based diet is good for the earth, and if we switched over, we'd probably be able to fit into our lucky jeans again before too long. Vegans of the world, we salute you.
Ward County, NDKFYR-TV

Blister Beetles wreaking havoc for North Dakota producers

WARD COUNTY, N.D. – Blister beetles are becoming more widespread throughout the state, causing farmers and ranchers to worry amid an already stressful drought year. The beetle populations usually spike in drought years, similar to grasshoppers, which is why so many producers in the state are seeing them now. They...
Public Healthfox5ny.com

The next COVID casualty: Your cup of coffee?

The COVID-19 pandemic's next casualty could be your daily cup of coffee, according to a new report. Reasearchers from Purdue University say that coffee leaf rust, a powdery orange fungus, has been spreading throughout Latin and Central America, damaging crops on 70% of farms and causing over $3.2B in damages.
AgricultureLake County Leader

Northwest ag lending co-op releases quarterly market projections

SPOKANE – Northwest Farm Credit Services, the Northwest’s leading agricultural lending cooperative, has released its quarterly market snapshot reports covering the state of major agricultural commodities in the region. Northwest FCS teams throughout Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington monitor conditions and report outlooks for commodities financed by the co-op. Northwest FCS’ 12-month outlook for the agricultural commodities most common in the Northwest are summarized below.
Agriculturetsln.com

Varilek’s Cattle Call: Grains Rally

A grain report Wednesday sent corn and soybeans sharply higher. Less than expected acres was the main reason for the swift move. Soybean acres remained steady with the March report at 87.6 million acres, and corn acres were raised 92.7 million acres. Both numbers were significantly below pre-report estimates. The...
Posted by
610 Sports Radio

'Don't dump pets': Warning sparked by exotic fish caught in lake

Conservation officials in Missouri are warning residents about the dangers of dumping fish that were bought as pets into local waters. It comes after a 9-pound butterfly koi goldfish was caught in a lake near Kansas City. The Missouri Department of Conservation says the ornamental fish was caught by Tim...