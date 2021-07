While COVID-19 transmission in Los Angeles County remains low, the County is seeing increases in cases and daily test positivity. On June 15, the day of the full reopening, the County saw 210 new cases and the test positivity rate was around 0.5%. Nearly two weeks after the June 15 reopening, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed a doubling of new cases and the test positivity rate; today’s case numbers are 422 and the test positivity rate is 1.2%.