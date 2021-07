Faraday Future Inc. has unveiled a hybrid manufacturing strategy that will see the electric vehicle maker build its flagship vehicle in California and future models overseas. The Los Angeles company said on Tuesday that it will manufacture the luxury FF 91 in its refurbished 1.1 million-square-foot factory in Hanford, California. Faraday has hired design firm Ware Malcomb to finalize the facility’s architectural planning, interior design and civil engineering. The company said that the site will be able to produce about 10,000 vehicle per year when it’s up and running.