Agriculture

Drought Impact on Early Season Stage of SJV Wine Grapes

californiaagnet.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChoosing when to irrigate this season with a very limited resource amidst the current drought can be quite a challenge, and the adverse effects of insufficient irrigation are already becoming manifest in the 2021 San Joaquin Valley wine grape crop. Watch this brief interview with UCCE Viticulture Advisor Karl Lund and read more about it in American Vineyard Magazine.

californiaagnet.com
#Wine Grapes#Grape#Drought#Adverse Effects#Ucce Viticulture#Vmech
