Drought Impact on Early Season Stage of SJV Wine Grapes

Let’s take a look at a few selections this week for the summer grilling season and the upcoming July Fourth holiday. Many folks who normally eschew brats seem compelled to burn some on the 4th. I used the broad category which includes the hot dog. Contrary to the general opinion, reds for the grill, the best choices for wine to accompany wurst are full-bodied, high-acidity whites and lighter Beaujolais-type reds. Brats and wursts are a similar generic description of various sausages. Since it is apt to be warm, what with global warming and that it is summer, let’s talk about refreshing, cool whites. Dry Riesling, Chablis and Gruner Veltliner may come to mind, but I have found that most varietal white wines which originated in Alsace, Germany, and much of the old Austro-Hungarian empire will fill the bill. If burgers and dogs are your go-to, you may think beer, and we have plenty of wonderful local brewers in the Cape Region. I find the white wine choice to be more refreshing, but I also have a minor aversion to drinking wine from a plastic cup. Compromise, sure, why not? Broken glass in the yard, no thanks.