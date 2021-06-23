Cancel
Lockwood, MO

Roger Lee Young

greenfieldvedette.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoger Lee Young, formerly of Lockwood, Missouri, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021, at the age of 83. He was born on March 22, 1938 in Lockwood, Missouri, to Samuel Leo and Lela (French) Young. Roger grew up working hard on the farm just outside of Lockwood. He and his sister, Carol (Young) Pettibon, went to the one room school house called Golden Grove until it was time to transition to Lockwood High School. After school, Roger had a milk route he ran for awhile. He was honorably discharged from the United States Army in 1959, and ended up joining the Navy Seabees in 1963. Roger served his tour of duty from 1966 to 1967, and was honorably discharged in 1967.

