Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

More Seniors May Have Undiagnosed Dementia Than Previously Thought

By University of Michigan
Newswise
 9 days ago

Only 1 in 10 older adults in a large national survey who were found to have cognitive impairment consistent with dementia reported a formal medical diagnosis of the condition. Researchers at the University of Michigan, North Dakota State University and Ohio University used data from the Health and Retirement Study to develop a nationally representative sample of roughly 6 million Americans age 65 or older. They found that 91% of people with cognitive impairment consistent with dementia did not report a formal medical diagnosis of dementia or Alzheimer's disease.

www.newswise.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#Race#Retirement#Ohio University#Americans#The U M School Of Nursing#Non Hispanic Black#U M
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

First Signs of MS May Often Go Undiagnosed

Last Updated: June 25, 2021. MONDAY, June 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Early symptoms of multiple sclerosis may commonly be missed for years before the right diagnosis is made, a new study suggests. Researchers found that patients with MS had a higher-than-average number of medical appointments, with doctors of various...
HealthNews-Medical.net

Burden of asymptomatic pertussis in infants is greater than previously thought

New study challenges long-standing assumptions about disease severity in infants, and suggests that standard qPCR interpretations underestimate the true burden of other highly contagious diseases, such as COVID-19 and influenza. Pertussis, also known as "whooping cough," remains a significant cause of death in infants and young children around the world...
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Changes in Movement May Indicate Preclinical Alzheimer Disease

FRIDAY, July 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Changes in daytime movement may be present in women before cognitive changes associated with Alzheimer disease, according to a study published online June 23 in Alzheimer's & Dementia: Diagnosis, Assessment & Disease Monitoring. Lei Gao, M.D., from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, and...
Diseases & Treatmentsgentside.co.uk

This man lived without a heart for 555 days

Who knew you could live your life to the fullest extent without a beating heart inside your body? Well, this was the case for 25-year-old Stan Larkin who managed to live almost two years without a heart. The US man had to have his heart removed from his body in...
Healthdoctorslounge.com

Gene Differences Could Have Black Patients Undergoing Unnecessary Biopsies

Last Updated: June 30, 2021. WEDNESDAY, June 30, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A gene variant may be driving high rates of unnecessary bone marrow biopsies in Black Americans, researchers say. The variant is responsible for lower white blood cell levels in some healthy Black people, the investigators said. "We've essentially...
Kidsdoctorslounge.com

MIS-C Diagnosed More Often in Black, Hispanic Children

FRIDAY, July 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) occurs more often in Black and Hispanic children, according to a study published online June 25 in The Journal of Pediatrics. Roberta L. DeBiasi, M.D., from The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences in...
Mental HealthPosted by
The Conversation UK

ADHD in adults: what it’s like living with the condition – and why many still struggle to get diagnosed

Many of us think of ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) as a childhood condition – which is typically when it’s diagnosed. But a growing number of people are sharing their experiences of being diagnosed with ADHD in adulthood. Social media has even played a role in this, with reports of people going to see their doctor after first learning about symptoms on TikTok. In fact, around 2.5% of adults are thought to live with ADHD – including us.
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Oral Transglutaminase 2 Inhibitor Beneficial in Celiac Disease

THURSDAY, July 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with celiac disease, treatment with a selective oral transglutaminase 2 inhibitor (ZED1227) attenuates gluten-induced duodenal mucosal damage, according to a study published in the July 1 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine. Detlef Schuppan, M.D., Ph.D., from the Johannes...
Diseases & Treatmentsmit.edu

Some brain disorders exhibit similar circuit malfunctions

Many neurodevelopmental disorders share similar symptoms, such as learning disabilities or attention deficits. A new study from MIT has uncovered a common neural mechanism for a type of cognitive impairment seen in some people with autism and schizophrenia, even though the genetic variations that produce the impairments are different for each condition.
Mental Healthspring.org.uk

2 Personality Traits That Indicate High IQ

The personality traits that suggest you have higher intelligence. The personality traits of being open to experience and having stable emotions both indicate a higher IQ, research finds. People who are open to experience are more interested in things that are complex, new and unconventional. Emotional stability is linked to...
Rochester, MNNewswise

Mayo Clinic Study Suggests Patients with Lung Cancer be Screened for MET Oncogene

Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. — Research by investigators at Mayo Clinic Cancer Center suggests that physicians should screen patients with lung cancer for MET amplification/overexpression before determining a treatment strategy. Their findings are published Cancer Discovery, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research. “In our research we found...
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

Medication Type for T2DM May Affect Severe COVID-19 Outcomes

Premorbid GLP1-RA use, SGLT2i use associated with lower 60-day mortality compared to premorbid DPP4i use. WEDNESDAY, June 30, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The use of certain classes of diabetes medications prior to severe COVID-19 infection is associated with lower mortality in patients with diabetes, according to a study published online June 16 in Diabetes Care.
WorkoutsEurekAlert

Benefits of acute aerobic exercise on cognitive function: Why do 50% of studies find no connection?

Over the past 20 years, many studies have investigated the effects of acute aerobic exercise on cognitive performance. In recent years, meta-analyses*1 of data from these previous research studies have demonstrated that these a single bout of moderate aerobic exercise temporarily improves cognitive performance. However, close examination of the individual research studies on this topic revealed that in approximately 50% of studies, no beneficial link between acute aerobic exercise and cognitive function was found.