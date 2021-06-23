Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Column: Charity from ultra-wealthy people is the bare minimum

By John Nance
dailyeasternnews.com
 13 days ago

Mackenzie Scott, Jeff Bezo’s ex-wife, recently donated another 2.7 billion to organizations in need. According to Vox, Scott has donated over “8.5 billion in less than a year” and she is still worth $60 billion. What I enjoy about Scott is that she has a team where her members research...

www.dailyeasternnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billionaires#Charity#Vox Scott#Latino#Native American#Washington Post#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Minimum Wage
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
ReligionDerrick

COLUMN: God has changed 'those people' into His people

When there are a lot of people in the same group, there are going to be some differences. For example, all Democrats don't act the same, dress the same, support the same policies or drink the same type of coffee. Neither do Republicans. They are united by some core ideas, but within any group, there are vast variances.
Pikeville, KYLexington Herald-Leader

Most people pay a wealth tax already. Why can’t the wealthy?

The subject of a wealth tax has been discussed in political debates of late. Two Democratic candidates for President in the 2020 election espoused this position, a position some have labeled as radical. The point which I have yet to see made is that we already have a wealth tax, and it’s being paid by virtually every American. It’s not called a wealth tax and it’s not levied by the federal government. It’s called a property tax and its levied by almost all state and local governments.
SocietyRefinery29

Why Is It Weirdly Sexy When Men Do The Bare Minimum?

There are a lot of things men can do that are sexy. Wear their hair in a mullet, for example. Weep a little bit. Push a baby stroller with two hands instead of one. But a lot of those things require a bit of effort, which ultimately takes away from the sexiest thing of all — doing the bare minimum.
CharitiesNME

Humble Bundle reintroduces minimum cap on charity splits

Humble Bundle is again adding a system to ensure that at least 15 per cent of all bundle transactions will go to Humble. Humble Bundle are a retailer that has spent the past ten years curating and offering pay-what-you-want bundles of games with over £140m being donated to charity. Users could choose what portion of their payment went to developers, charity, and Humble using sliders.
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Jonathan Hoffman: Inflated minimum wages hurt poor people

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:. “Much like malaria, we are never totally cured of the ‘living wage’ myth which erupts every few years on the political scene.” That is the first sentence of an article I wrote that ran six years ago. So, here we are again.
CharitiesNews Slashdot

Humble Bundle Stops Purchasers From Giving Full Payment To Charity

Since the first Humble Indie Bundle launched to much acclaim in 2010, users have been able to allocate up to 100 percent of a bundle's pay-what-you-want purchase price to Humble's partner charities. That option will be going away in mid-July as the company institutes a new 15 to 30 percent minimum cut that will go to the storefront itself. If that new policy sounds familiar, it's probably because of a test Humble Bundle in April that hid the charity sliders from some customers as a form of early user testing. In light of negative feedback, Humble Bundle apologized for not being "more proactive in communicating the test." But at the time, the company also said it was planning to limit total charity donations to 15 percent of the user-set purchase price in the near future. By May, though, Humble Bundle backtracked and said it was leaving the charity sliders intact and turning them back on for all customers "while we take more time to review feedback and consider sliders and the importance of customization for purchases on bundle pages in the long term."
Seymour, INTribTown.com

Column: Jesus pointed people toward him

We have been exploring the various ways God makes himself known to us. Isn’t it interesting that God wants us to be known and he reveals so much about his character, his nature and how we can relate to him through his Word?. The Bible is a credible source to...
Businessleedaily.com

Social security Cost of living adjustment- Latest update!

It is no secret that Social Security is poorly capitalized, and many Americans struggle to get through their monthly income controls. Here are the recent abouts and happenings with COLA!. Inflation problem in America. Americans are confronted with the bitter reality of rising inflation. Consumer prices increased by 0.6 percent...
Sciencegentside.co.uk

People Become Smellier As They Age, Science Says

According to a study published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology, older people emit a smell that is characteristic of their old age, colloquially referred to as 'old person smell.'. An odour that is particular to older people. Though not the nicest thing to say about old folks, there is...
Honolulu, HIstaradvertiser.com

Column: In health care, it’s about people, respect

In the health care debate, we often argue issues such as patient panels, insurance reimbursements and coverage of pre-existing conditions. Having just completed an unplanned four-day stay at The Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu, I have a different perspective. Read more. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a...
California, MORolla Daily News

Richards Column: Biblical Lessons from Wildflowers

Those who read my weekly columns know I occasionally share something I have read in an Our Daily Bread devotional. What I am writing about this week appeared in Our Daily Bread on May 27, 2021. Jennifer Benson Schuldt spoke of the beautiful spring wildflowers which carpet certain areas of...
SocietyDigital Collegian

Respect people’s pronouns | Column

When I came to Penn State as a freshman, I remember distinctly at orientation being asked about my name, my major and my pronouns. At the time, I had no idea saying your pronouns was even a thing — I was completely clueless. Now, especially getting to know people at...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
BET

Cori Bush Faces Backlash Over July 4th Comment

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush ignited fireworks on Sunday (July 4) social media for her Fourth of July tweet. “When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people,” the Missouri Democrat said. “This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free.”
Tillamook County, ORtillamookheadlightherald.com

Guest column: Tales from the library

I always enjoy filling in for the regular workers at any of our Tillamook County Library locations. But one thing I have noticed is that every time I fill in for Norma at the Garibaldi Library, I come away smiling...and humbled. For it never fails, when nearly every library patron comes into the building, they round the corner, lock eyes with me, recognize I am obviously NOT Norma...and they stop still in their tracks. "Where's Norma?" they ask me in astonishment, obviously shocked because Norma is ALWAYS there.

Comments / 0

Community Policy