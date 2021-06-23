Charge And Connect Devices And Transfer Data With Ease Using a Micro USB Cable

With the increasing work in the home office, the question quickly arose: Do I really always have to switch everything? Isn’t that easier? No wonder, most of them have a dock in the office in which they insert their notebook. At home, however, these devices tend to be in short supply, after all they are comparatively expensive, look unattractive and take up space. There is a simple solution, at least for everyone who has a USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 port on their notebook. Universal USB-C docking stations are usually smaller than the classic docks, can be conveniently hidden behind the external monitor and start at around 30 euros. Only one cable then goes to the notebook, which connects the screen and USB end devices to the PC. In this article we introduce universal USB-C docks and show which docking stations are suitable for which purpose.